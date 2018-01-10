Police say two men were shot at a Brooklyn deli and one of the victims was just a month away from leaving for a college scholarship at a school in Boston, according to a family member. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

What to Know Two men, an 18-year-old and a 46-year-old, were shot at a Brooklyn deli Tuesday night, police say

A cousin to the teenager said he had a two-year scholarship to a school in Boston and was just a month away from leaving

Authorities said they are looking for at least two suspects, however, the motive remains unclear

Police say two men were shot at a Brooklyn deli and one of the victims was just a month away from leaving for a college scholarship at a school in Boston, according to one of his family members.



The 18-year-old man, whose cousin said has a two-year scholarship, was shot three times in the chest while he was out getting a few items. Another man, a 46-year-old, was grazed by a bullet in the back after the shots rang out sometime around 7 Tuesday night inside the deli on Division Avenue in Williamsburg, according to officials.

Video from the scene shows the store, D&G Deli Grocery, blocked off with yellow police tape.

The motive to the shooting wasn’t clear Wednesday morning, however, police do not believe there was a robbery involved. They say they are looking for at least two suspects.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition, authorities said. The other victim was listed in stable condition.

Kimberly Wilson, the cousin of the 18-year-old man whose name, according to Wilson, is Jordan Byrdsell, said she had sent him to the store to buy a some groceries, but when he didn’t come back she discovered what had happened.



"He didn't come back in time so my little cousin came out looking for him," Wilson said. "He saw him laying down in the store and he ran back and got us."

Wilson said Byrdsell is not from the area and didn't know the suspects who shot him.