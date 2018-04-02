What to Know A Newark teen was caught on camera singing the "Cops" theme song during an arrest in Haworth early on Saturday

A teen sang the "Cops" theme song as he was arrested following a pursuit through a New Jersey golf course over the weekend, video obtained by The Bergen Record reveals.

The 16-year-old boy can be heard on dashcam footage singing "Bad Boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?" as he is cuffed and placed into a police cruiser following the chase through the White Beaches Country Club in Haworth about 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Record. The newspaper obtained the footage through an open records request.

The chase began when a Haworth police officer noticed a Mazda3 traveling erratically. As the officer pulled up behind the car it took off, going onto the country club grounds.

The chase continued through the golf course, according to the Record, and the teen allegedly jumped out of the car on Andover Avenue.

He was arrested a short time later. That's when they were serenaded by the 16-year-old thought to be behind recent home break-ins.

"It was like 'Live PD' right in front of my house, It was phenomenal," said one person who saw the chase's aftermath.

Authorities said they also found burglary tools, cash, debit cards and stolen IDs from people in Closter and Harrington Park after the arrest.

The Record reports the Newark boy faces charges including eluding, resisting arrest, burglary and receiving stolen property.