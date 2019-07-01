What to Know A 2nd-grade teacher at an NYC public school has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and child endangerment

Gilbert Rimple, of Sayreville, New Jersey, was taken into custody Friday; he allegedly engaged in the conduct with a child younger than 13

It wasn't clear if the child was a student, nor was it known if he had any other prior relationship with the child

A 63-year-old second-grade teacher at a New York City public school has been arrested on aggravated sex assault and child endangerment charges for allegedly engaging in conduct "that would impair or debauch the morals of a child," prosecutors said Monday.

Gilbert Rimple, of Sayreville, New Jersey, was arrested Friday as part of an investigation by the Sayreville Police Department and the Middlesex County prosecutor's office. He allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a child younger than 13; the nature of any prior relationship with the child wasn't clear.

Rimple is employed at P.S. 92 in Brooklyn. Calling the allegation "deeply disturbing," New York City's Department of Education told News 4 that the arrest didn't stem from an incident at P.S. 92 and Rimple "will not work with any students while this criminal investigation is ongoing."

Officials with knowledge of the case say Rimple started teaching at P.S. 92 in 2005; he began his career as a substitute teacher in 1993.

He was being held in New Jersey pending a detention hearing set for Tuesday. Attorney information wasn't known.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 732-727-4444 (Det. Engelbrecht) or 732-745-4499 (Det. Pennisi).