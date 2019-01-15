Tappan Zee Bridge Will Be Demolished Tuesday

A fixture on the Hudson River will soon be no more. Michael George reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 14, 2019)

The Tappan Zee Bridge is set to be demolished Tuesday morning several days after the initial date was postponed because of weather concerns.

The bridge's demolition had been set for Saturday but it was postponed due to heavy winds. Workers are expected to use explosive charges to demolish the remains of the old bridge that spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown in Westchester County and Nyack in Rockland County.

The postponement was a disappointment for would-be spectators who had planned to attend demolition viewing parties at venues near the bridge.

But they won't have to wait long -- the state Thruway Authority announced Friday the demolition is happening at 10 a.m.

Traffic is expected to be stopped for about 45 minutes, and crews will begin to close entrance ramps to the northbound/westbound Thruway at exit 9 (Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow-Route 9), Route 119 in Elmsford and Saw Mill Parkway (exit 22). Entrance ramps to the southbound/eastbound Thruway will also be closed at exit 10 (Nyack-South Nyack-Route 9W) and exit 11 in Nyack (Nyack-South Nyack-US Route 9W).

State police also will stop traffic in both directions on Interstate 87/287 between exit 11 in Nyack (Nyack - South Nyack – US Route 9W) and exit 9 (Tarrytown – Sleepy Hollow – Route 9) in Tarrytown for approximately 45 minutes. State police will reopen the ramps and release traffic after TZC has determined that the area is safe.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid travel in this area during that time. Those traveling in the area at the time should expect severe delays and plan accordingly, including seeking alternate routes.

The new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge replaced the Tappan Zee.