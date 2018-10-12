Man Walking in Central Park Hit in Back of Head With Brick: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Walking in Central Park Hit in Back of Head With Brick: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    NYPD Seeks Suspect in Central Park Attack

    A man walking in Central Park was hit in the back of the head with a brick or rock by a man who took off on a bicycle, police say.

    It happened on a Saturday afternoon in September, in the area of East 106th Street and East Drive, according to police. The 53-year-old victim was walking with a friend when he was suddenly attacked by a man on a bike, who then took off toward Madison Avenue.

    The victim has been in a hospital bed at St. Luke's in critical condition, police say. 

    A friend of the victim says he's been on a machine, and that his brain is damaged. His wife lives in the Bronx, the friend said. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

