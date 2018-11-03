Suspect Photos Released in Brooklyn Heights Swastika Attack - NBC New York
Suspect Photos Released in Brooklyn Heights Swastika Attack

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A Brooklyn block considered the epicenter of local Halloween celebrations was tagged with swastikas Tuesday night

    • Police say the Nazi symbols, as well as other racial slurs, were chalked in multiple spots on the quiet street

    • The ADL says anti-Semitic incidents rose 90 percent in New York last year

    Police released photos Saturday of two men suspected of scrawling hate-filled graffiti on a Brooklyn Heights street the night before Halloween. 

    The men are accused of drawing several swastikas on steps and garage doors of homes on Garden Place between Joralemon and State streets, the NYPD said. 

    The NYPD released these photos of suspects in the anti-Semitic graffiti in Brooklyn Heights.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    The graffiti was made just before midnight on Oct. 30. 

    Garden Place is renowned in the community for its Halloween celebrations. The Mommy Poppins blog described its decorations as "over the top" and called it the "epicenter" of the holiday in the community. 

    Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    The incident came just three days after the deadliest attack against a Jewish community in American history, the massacre of 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh

    The local branch of the Anti-Defamation League says anti-Semitic incidents in New York rose 90 percent in 2017 over 2016. 

