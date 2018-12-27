The men are wanted in connection with more than a half-dozen burglaries in the Bronx since early September. (Published 17 minutes ago)

What to Know Cops are looking for a group of men burglarizing supermarkets by cutting holes in the back walls; they've hit at least 8 times since Sept.

The most recent burglary in the pattern, which dates back to Sept. 1, was on Dec. 12

Anyone with information about the heists is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Cops are looking for five masked marauders in a series of elaborate break-ins at more than a half-dozen supermarkets in one borough over the last four months.

The most recent burglary in the pattern, which dates back to Sept. 1, was on Dec. 12. All of the targets were supermarkets in the Bronx.

In each case, the men get inside by cutting a hole in a back wall, police say. In some cases, they stole cash from a safe. In others, they broke into ATMs. In one, they broke into a cash register -- it was their smallest haul, about $150.

Between the eight burglaries, cops believe the men made off with more than $166,000.

Authorities released surveillance video of the men from one of the burglaries. It shows them rummaging through drawers, masks on their faces, as they presumably look for cash.

Anyone with information about the heists is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.