A man was stabbed on the subway in Queens Wednesday afternoon, and police are looking for the suspect, the NYPD says.

Police said the man was stabbed at the 75th Avenue subway station on the F line in Forest Hills around 4:30 p.m. It's not clear what led to the attack.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he's listed in serious but stable condition.

Police have not yet made an arrest. Northbound F trains were running express briefly because of the police investigation.