Video posted to Twitter shows the man bouncing around on the platform, saying, "What? What?" before shoving the woman from the back.

A man shoved a woman into a subway train in Brooklyn Wednesday, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case tell News 4.

The man pushed the woman into a stationary train on the southbound track at the DeKalb Avenue station around 8 p.m., then jumped onto the tracks and fled into the tunnel, the sources say.

It wasn't clear if they knew each other or had some sort of encounter prior to the shove. Video posted to Twitter shows the man bouncing around on the platform, saying, "What? What?" before shoving the woman from the back. She flies right smack into the train, appearing to whack her head and then crumble on the floor.

Other passengers gasp. No details on the woman's condition were immediately available.