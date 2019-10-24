Man Shoves Woman Into Subway Train in Brooklyn, Flees Into Tunnel: Sources - NBC New York
Man Shoves Woman Into Subway Train in Brooklyn, Flees Into Tunnel: Sources

He fled into a tunnel after the shove; it wasn't clear if the two knew each other or had some sort of encounter before the push

By Myles Miller

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A man shoved a woman into a subway train in Brooklyn Wednesday, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case tell News 4

    • It happened at the DeKalb Avenue station shortly before 8 p.m.; the train wasn't moving at the time and the man jumped onto the tracks

    • He fled into a tunnel after the shove; it wasn't clear if the two knew each other or had some sort of encounter before the push

    A man shoved a woman into a subway train in Brooklyn Wednesday, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case tell News 4. 

    The man pushed the woman into a stationary train on the southbound track at the DeKalb Avenue station around 8 p.m., then jumped onto the tracks and fled into the tunnel, the sources say. 

    It wasn't clear if they knew each other or had some sort of encounter prior to the shove. Video posted to Twitter shows the man bouncing around on the platform, saying, "What? What?" before shoving the woman from the back. She flies right smack into the train, appearing to whack her head and then crumble on the floor.

    Other passengers gasp. No details on the woman's condition were immediately available. 

