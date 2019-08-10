Subway Conductor Attacked After Giving Directions: Officials - NBC New York
Subway Conductor Attacked After Giving Directions: Officials

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    A man asked a subway conductor for directions on Saturday morning, then flicked cigarette ashes in her face, police said. 

    The union representing transit workers said the man also punched her in the shoulder. She suffered a bruise to her shoulder. 

    The conductor was driving a subway train in the Dekalb Avenue station in Brooklyn at about 7:30 a.m. when a man approached and asked her for directions, the NYPD said. 

    Then he threw his cigarette in her direction, police said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    The conductor, who has worked for the MTA for about five years, was placed on injury leave due to her shoulder, the union said. 

    The attacker fled, police said. No one has been arrested. 

    The punch was the latest in a rash of attacks on MTA employees, which included urine throwing and the stabbing of a conductor.

