A 33-year-old MTA conductor was stabbed following a dispute Sunday morning in the Bronx, police say.

The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. at Grand Concourse and E. 138th Street station, according to the NYPD.

The conductor was transported to Lincoln Hospital and is in serious but stable condition, police say. He is expected to survive.

The suspect was arrested and charges are pending, police say.