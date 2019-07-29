What to Know Two local states landed in the top 3 among the states with the best school systems in 2019, according to a study by WalletHub

WalletHub determined that, overall, New Jersey and Connecticut were the second and third states, respectively

New York found itself halfway down the ranking at the No. 24 overall spot

Academic success starts early on and for most parents entails public education given the high costs associated with exclusive, private or preparatory schools.

However, the quality of public school systems varies widely from state to state and is subject to funding from the federal, state and local government.

With this is mind, WalletHub analyzed the public school system in each state and the District of Columbia comparing them across 29 key metrics that comprise two distinct rankings — quality and safety — and that together make up the overall rank.

By taking a comprehensive look into a state’s performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials WalletHub determined the states with the best and worst education systems in 2019.

It turns out that two local states placed incredibly well in the ranking – landing in the top 3.

WalletHub determined that, overall, New Jersey and Connecticut were the second and third states, respectively, with the best school systems in the nation.

New Jersey scored high thanks in part to its being first in the quality rank and No. 11 in the safety rank, according to the study. Meanwhile, Connecticut was No. 3 in the quality rank and No. 12 in the safety rank.

New Jersey also scored high in individual categories: coming in second place as the state with the lowest dropout rate, the state with the third-highest math scores, the state with the second-highest reading test scores and the state with the third-lowest pupil-to-teacher ratio.

Connecticut also made appearances in individual categories, coming in at No. 1 as the state with the highest median ACT score and the state with the fourth-highest reading test scores.

New York found itself halfway down the ranking at the No. 24 overall spot thanks to it being No. 23 in the quality rank and No. 14 in the safety rank, WalletHub determined.

What is the state with the best school system according to WalletHub? Massachusetts is ahead of the class overall – thanks to coming in second in the quality rank and first in the safety rank.

Meanwhile, New Mexico was named the state with the worst school system in the country, according to WalletHub.

To learn more about the methodology used, or to see the complete list, click here.