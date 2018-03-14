Students will walk out of their schools for 17 minutes -- one minute for each victim who lost their lives -- during the shooting at a Florida school. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

#ENOUGH.

March 14 marks one month since 17 people were gunned down at a Florida high school, a shooting that has sparked outrage across the country and cries for more strict gun control.

At 10 a.m., students across the country will walk out of their schools for 17 minutes -- one minute for each victim who lost their lives -- during the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The coordinated walkout was organized by Empower, the youth wing of the Women's March. Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set with dozens of schools around New York City taking part in the national show of solidarity.



The Department of Education sent a letter to students and families saying it supports student participating in the walkout, but it will take additional measures to ensure safety of all students and staff members.

"Participating in a walkout like the one planned is an individual decision that we encourage families to discuss together," NYC DOE Chancellor Carmen Fariña said in the letter. "For anyone who participates in the walkout, it is important to do so in a safe and respectful manner."

However, other local school districts are threatening disciplinary action against students who decide to participate in the demonstration.

Students in Sayreville, New Jersey, will face two days of suspension if they participate in the protest.

"I would rather my kids be in school safe and I don't believe this demonstration is really going to change anything," said Veena Birthwal, whose children attend school in Sayreville.



Despite some parents support of the district's officials, many believe the students should be marching.

"I think that's wrong," said Lisa Whiteman, whose grandchild goes to school in Sayreville. "I think we need to show solidarity."

Other districts throughout the state, meanwhile, are taking a different approach. At Freehold High School, students aren't being encouraged to walk out. But they won't face punishment if they do, and the district has been working with them to find other ways for their voices to be heard on issues such as gun control.

"They're going to write letters to political leaders, to register to vote and to learn more about the March 24 movement," said Freehold High School Principal Linda Jewell, referencing the March For Our Lives, a student march in Washington D.C. on March 24 to end gun violence.

The walkout in Hackensack, according to The Record, has been canceled due to a security threat. Several students told school officials about rumors of violence. Instead, student organizers will share a presentation that will be streamed to all classrooms.

Schools throughout Hackensack will have an increased police presence as a precaution.



