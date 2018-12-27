NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 29: Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, co-organizers of Times Square New Years Eve, along with presenting sponsor, Planet Fitness test the air worthiness of the New Years Eve confetti from the Hard Rock Cafe marquee on December 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

What to Know The use of public transportation is recommended if you are heading to Times Square for New Year's Eve.

There will be a massive amount of street closures and parking restrictions.

Planned service changes will also affect the MTA subway system for those heading to Times Square

If you plan to ring in the New Year at Times Square to see the iconic ball drop, the use of public transportation is highly recommended. There will be a significant amount of street closures related to the New Year’s Eve celebration on Monday night.

Beginning 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Times Square will be closed to vehicular traffic. Attendees will be directed by police officers to gather in various viewing sections.

Keep in mind:

• Alcohol beverages are prohibited

• Large bags and Backpacks are prohibited

• All bags will be searched

• Attendees who leave before the ball drops will not be able to gain entry back to their original viewing area

Street closures and parking restrictions are expected to cause traffic delays. There will be no parking in the following areas from Monday at 12:01 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Tuesday:

• All cross-town streets from 33rd to 59th Street between 6th and 8th Avenue;

• West side of 5th Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets;

• West side of 6th Avenue, from 34th to 59th Streets;

• East side of 6th Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets;

• East side of 8th Avenue from 34th to 57th Streets;

• 48th Street between 5th and Ninth Avenues;

• 43rd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue;

• 42nd Street between 5th and 9th Avenue;

• 37th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

• 34th Street between 5th and 9th Avenue;

• 48th Street between 5th and 9th Avenue;

• 52nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue;

• 58th Street between 6th and 8th Avenue;

• 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the following streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:

• Seventh Avenue, from 41st to 59th Streets;

• Broadway, from 47th to 59th Streets;

• 43rd to 47th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenue.

Around 5:00pm these additional streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:

• 42nd Street from 6th to Eight Avenue

After 6:30 p.m., the remainder of these streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:

• All cross-town streets from 37th to 41st Streets - Sixth to Eighth Avenues;

• All cross-town streets from 49th to 59th Streets - Sixth to Eighth Avenues;

• 48th Street, from Fifth to Ninth Avenues;

MTA New Year’s Eve Service Changes:

Planned service changes may affect travel to and from the event areas. Subways routes will run every 8-12 minutes in Midtown Manhattan until 3 a.m.

• Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 31st, some subway access around Times Square will be closed. The following subway system changes should be noted:

• Southbound and northbound N/R/W lines will skip the 49th Street station beginning at 7 p.m., Monday, December 31st until approximately 12:15 a.m., Tuesday, January 1st.

• The northbound IRT "#1" train will skip the 50th Street station beginning at 7 p.m., Monday, December 31st until approximately 12:15 a.m., Tuesday, January 1st.

• N, Q, R, W, S, 1, 2, 3, 7 Times Sq-42 St station exits to street level are subject to closure. As an alternative, exit via the passageway to 42 Street-Port Authority (8 Avenue) instead.