StormTracker 4: The Most Powerful Radar in the Tri-State

StormTracker 4, a radar so powerful it sees the storms behind the storms.

The state-of-the-art high-frequency S-band radar brings NBC 4 viewers the best radar data available to the public. NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 are the first Northeast television stations licensed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to operate in the high-frequency S-Band.

As a result, NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 viewers can access the most accurate and powerful broadcast weather technology anywhere in the Tri-State area.

StormTracker 4 is the:

Most Accurate: A dual-pol radar (meaning it scans both vertically and horizontally), StormTracker 4 can see storms down to the size of a drop of rain or snow flake. And because of its location, StormTracker 4 will have the best view of the sky conditions close to the ground in the New York tri-state area, where severe and winter weather happen.

Most Powerful: StormTracker 4 is a high-frequency S-band radar, of a type previously reserved for the military and the government. It is the only one of its kind in the tri-state area, which gives NBC 4 greater resolution and clarity than other radar products in the region.

StormTracker 4: Accurate, Precise, Powerful

Most Precise: There's no lag with StormTracker 4, no waiting for government data – StormTracker 4’s data is received by Storm Team 4 instantaneously, allowing us to warn you first during rapidly changing weather conditions.

Most Technological: StormTracker 4 is exclusive to NBC 4 New York, and will be complemented by our mobile radar StormRanger 4, our chase truck StormChaser 4 and one of the largest teams of meteorologists and weather experts in the region.

Time-lapse Video Shows StormTracker 4 Construction

The state-of-the-art high-frequency S-band radar is under construction now, and its imminent debut will bring NBC 4 viewers the best radar data available to the public. Check out this time-lapse of it being built. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016)

To activate StormTracker 4 :

On Desktop:

Open a browser and navigate to the station’s weather page

If the interactive radar is not on the Weather Landing Page, then navigate to the Maps and Radar page from the sub-navigation at the top of the page

Scroll down on the page to the “Interactive Radar and Maps” content

In the bottom right corner of the interactive radar map, click on “Layers”

A fly-out menu will appear. Click on the StormTracker 4 layer icon

To close the menu, click on the “x” in the top right corner of the menu

When the menu closes, the StormTracker 4 radar layer will be active on the map

On Mobile Web:

Open a browser and navigate to the station’s weather page

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click the “Interactive Radar and Maps” menu option

In the bottom right corner of the radar map, click on the layers icon. This icon looks like 3 sheets of paper stacked on top of one another

A fly-out menu will appear. Click on the StormTracker 4 layer icon

To close the menu, click on the “x” in the top right corner. When the menu closes, the StormTracker radar layer will be active on the map

On Mobile Apps: