StormTracker 4: The Most Powerful Radar in the Tri-State

StormTracker 4, a radar so powerful it sees the storms behind the storms.
The state-of-the-art high-frequency S-band radar brings NBC 4 viewers the best radar data available to the public. NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 are the first Northeast television stations licensed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to operate in the high-frequency S-Band.
As a result, NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 viewers can access the most accurate and powerful broadcast weather technology anywhere in the Tri-State area.
StormTracker 4 is the:
Most Accurate: A dual-pol radar (meaning it scans both vertically and horizontally), StormTracker 4 can see storms down to the size of a drop of rain or snow flake. And because of its location, StormTracker 4 will have the best view of the sky conditions close to the ground in the New York tri-state area, where severe and winter weather happen.
Most Powerful: StormTracker 4 is a high-frequency S-band radar, of a type previously reserved for the military and the government. It is the only one of its kind in the tri-state area, which gives NBC 4 greater resolution and clarity than other radar products in the region.
Most Precise: There's no lag with StormTracker 4, no waiting for government data – StormTracker 4’s data is received by Storm Team 4 instantaneously, allowing us to warn you first during rapidly changing weather conditions.
Most Technological: StormTracker 4 is exclusive to NBC 4 New York, and will be complemented by our mobile radar StormRanger 4, our chase truck StormChaser 4 and one of the largest teams of meteorologists and weather experts in the region.
To activate StormTracker 4:
On Desktop:
- Open a browser and navigate to the station’s weather page
- If the interactive radar is not on the Weather Landing Page, then navigate to the Maps and Radar page from the sub-navigation at the top of the page
- Scroll down on the page to the “Interactive Radar and Maps” content
- In the bottom right corner of the interactive radar map, click on “Layers”
- A fly-out menu will appear. Click on the StormTracker 4 layer icon
- To close the menu, click on the “x” in the top right corner of the menu
- When the menu closes, the StormTracker 4 radar layer will be active on the map
On Mobile Web:
- Open a browser and navigate to the station’s weather page
- Scroll to the bottom of the page and click the “Interactive Radar and Maps” menu option
- In the bottom right corner of the radar map, click on the layers icon. This icon looks like 3 sheets of paper stacked on top of one another
- A fly-out menu will appear. Click on the StormTracker 4 layer icon
- To close the menu, click on the “x” in the top right corner. When the menu closes, the StormTracker radar layer will be active on the map
On Mobile Apps:
- Open the app
- If Weather is NOT set as the homepage, navigate to the weather page by tapping on the weather icon and temperature in the top right of the app header
- Tap your finger on the gray arrow on the edge of the half moon map to expand the interactive radar
- In the top right corner of the radar map, click on the layers icon. This icon looks like 3 sheets of paper stacked on top of one another
- In the “Layers” section of the menu that appears, you will see an option for StormTracker 4
- > On Android, click the checkbox next to StormTracker 4
- > On iOS, tap the right edge of the StormTracker 4 menu item. This should place a blue checkmark next to StormTracker
- To go back to the interactive radar map:
- > On Android, click the back arrow in the top left corner of the menu
- > On iOS click the “Done” button in the top right corner of the menu
- When the menu closes, the StormTracker radar layer will be active on the map