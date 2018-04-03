Stepfather Accused of Killing 3-Year-old Girl in Queens

The stepfather of a 3-year-old girl found not breathing in a Queens apartment building Monday evening is facing depraved murder charges in her death. Rana Novini reports.

What to Know A 3-year-old Queens girl died Monday after the NYPD said she was found inside an apartment building unconscious

The girl had signs of abuse and the girl's mother and stepfather are both being questioned by the NYPD, according to law enforcement sources

The girl's stepfather, Marc Jenkins, was arrested and charged with depraved murder in the case.

The stepfather of a 3-year-old girl found not breathing in a Queens apartment building Monday evening is facing depraved murder charges in her death.

Marc Jenkins was arrested Tuesday in the death of Bella Edwards, who died after her mother and grandmother arrived at their home on Beach 105th Street in Rockaway Beach and discovered she wasn't breathing, according to Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.

Brown said that Jenkins was the only adult at the home in the eight hours before Edwards was found unconscious. The girl’s 3-month-old sibling was also home during that period.

Brown said Jenkins called 911; sources said Monday the stepfather performed CPR on the girl’s body.

Edwards was pronounced dead on arrival at an area hospital, the NYPD said. Sources say there were signs that she may have been abused.

An autopsy later revealed she died of blunt force trauma to her abdomen.

“This is a terribly disturbing case, Brown said. “The victim here is an innocent little girl, whose body revealed traumatic abuse injuries. The defendant - who resided with the child’s mother - now faces the possibility of life imprisonment.”

Officials said the family has no history with the Administration for Children's Services. There has never been a complaint and ACS has never been to the house. The agency is now investigating.

Bella's mother addressed her death in a Facebook post Tuesday, saying in part, "Bella, I'm so sorry I wasn't there to protect you. This feels like a bad dream I can't wake up from."

Stepfather, Mom Questioned in Death of Girl in NYC: Source

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 3-year-old Queens girl with abuse signs who was found unconscious in an apartment building, sources say. Michael George reports. (Published Monday, April 2, 2018)

A relative of the family, Quintina Thorne, told News 4, "Before the speculations and anything, just pray. It was a baby that was lost. Let's keep our eyes open and watch these kids."

"We're gonna remember her. We gonna get justice. It's not gonna end today, it's not end anytime soon until we know what happened," she said.

Neighbor Michelle Mevorach said Bella was always smiling and "running and playing and jumping," and that her parents and grandmother "took such good care of her."

"They adored her," she said.



