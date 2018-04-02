The NYPD is investigating the death of a 3-year-old Queens girl with abuse signs who was found unconscious in an apartment building, sources say. Michael George reports. (Published 48 minutes ago)

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 3-year-old Queens girl with abuse signs who was found unconscious in a Queens apartment building Monday night, according to the NYPD.

The child was pronounced dead on arrival to a hospital after her mother and grandmother arrived at their home on Beach 105th Street in Rockaway Beach and discovered that she wasn't breathing, the sources said.

The girl's stepfather performed CPR on the child, according to the CPR, and someone in the family dialed 911.

Sources said there were signs that she may have been abused.

The girl's mother and stepfather are both being questioned by the NYPD, according to the sources. Another child was in the apartment at the time.

No arrests have been made in the case.