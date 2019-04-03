Stabbing Leads to Car Chase, Crash in Brooklyn: NYPD

Police arrest two people they say slashed a man, then stole his BMW and lead police on a chase in Brooklyn. News 4 New York's Ken Buffa with the latest.

What to Know Police arrest man and woman accused of carjacking a BMW in East New York, Brooklyn

Driver was slashed in the face before carjacking, police say

Suspects allegedly lead police on a brief chase before their vehicle crashed into a parked car and flipped over

A stabbing lead to a car chase and crash Wednesday morning in Brooklyn, police say.

A man and woman slashed the driver of a BMW and took off with his car in East New York around 10 a.m., according to police.

Officers allegedly tried to stop the pair near New Lots Avenue and Warwick Street, but they sped off, hit a parked car, and flipping the vehicle they were in.

Abdul-Rahman Ibrahin, a witness, described the vehicle as “flipped on the side in the lengthwise across the street.”

Another witness says he saw the victim waiting for help, holding the side of his injured face.

“I saw a couple police cars over here and the guy came out and he was bleeding and he said somebody call the cops,” Tariq Hussain said.

Police say the suspects tried to flee, but failed in the attempt — hitting a parked car and flipping the SUV.

Both are in police custody and charges are pending.

No one was seriously hurt.