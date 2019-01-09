What to Know A sports-themed prostate cancer treatment center is now open in Midtown Manhattan.

The Department of Urology at Mount Sinai Health System has partnered up with Man Cave Health, a program aids male patients to get the information, treatment and support they need for tackling prostate cancer.

The sports-themed waiting room and center provides patients with educational resources as well as many sports memorabilia from New York sports teams covering basketball, hockey and baseball. There are also 65-inch televisions tuned to local sports programming, a free coffee bar and access to Man Cave Health’s toll free hotline (1-833-HEAL-MEN).

“Rather than sitting in a traditional waiting room where you know the person sitting next to you is sick, you come in a room like this and there’s a lot of distractions… and maybe not think about the real reason why you’re here” said Thomas Milana Jr., Founder of Man Cave Health.

Man Cave Health hopes to encourage more men to get their annual check-ups for prostate cancer before it’s too late and have designed their office to provide a more comfortable and inviting ambiance.

“You can come here, you get relaxed. It will be easier for men to come here and talk about health issues than to go to a regular doctor’s office”, said Ash K. Tewari, MD, Chairman Urology at the Mount Sinai Health System.

With almost 30,000 deaths last year relating to prostate cancer, Tewari and Milana said Man Cave Health could result in lowering that number.

“Just like winning in sports, we want to win the battle with cancer” Tewari said.

Man Cave Health has opened its first location at the Department of Urology’s midtown practice at 625 Madison Ave. and will be available for patients to use from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.