These Are the Top 50 Sexiest Accents, Ranked: Study

The results are in for the top 50 sexiest languages in the world. Among them are the romance languages, a few North American ones and a couple you may not even recognize.

Big 7 Travel created a poll for its 1.5 million readers to determine which accents they thought were the most attractive. Coming in top was the New Zealand accent.

“To a novice ear, the New Zealand accent might sound just like the Australian accent, but Big 7 Travel readers disagree,” the post on Big 7’s website read. “The ‘Newzild’ dialect is outrageously charming.”

Speaking of the Australian accent, that one came in fifth, right behind Italian, Irish and South African. Also among the top 10 was the southern drawl, which came in at number 9.

"Who can resist a slow, Texan drawl? Not us, and not our community, clearly. You’ll also find this accent in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi,Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Kentucky," the site said.

There are a few other close-to-home accents that made the list, too. Canadian accents are ranked 13th, Mexican at 24th, Boston at 28th and New York at 44th.

Additionally, there are a few accents that only the very traveled might be familiar with. For instance, Scouse, an accent native to Liverpool, England, has a spot at number 32 and Croatian takes the last slot at number 50.