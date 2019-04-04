The Barneveld Fire Department in upstate New York held their weekly training Monday, which just so happened to be April Fools Day, but this training turned out to be out of the norm — a proposal was on the line! And, no, it wasn't a joke. (Courtesy of Barneveld Fire Department)

A group of firefighters in upstate New York held a special drill to give one of their own the surprise of a lifetime — and, no, it wasn’t an April Fools’ joke.

The Barneveld Fire Department held its weekly training Monday, which just so happened to be April Fools Day, but this drill turned out to be out of the norm — a proposal was on the line!

While participating in mask confidence training, Lt. Kelby Ueltschi proposed to firefighter and EMT Becca Pelletier.

Video posted on social media shows Pelletier on the ground going through her training. Once her drill is over she is told, “Alright, come here!” by someone off camera.

Standing up, she stops in her tracks, falls to her knees, takes off her helmet and mask equipment and makes her way to Ueltschi who is down on one knee behind two fellow firefighters holding up a hose with the words “WILL YOU MARRY ME?”

Among cheers and applause, the couple kiss and hug, celebrating their newly engaged status.

“Our fire department is like a big family and we were excited that we could assist with the proposal. Congratulations and Best wishes to Becca and Lieutenant Kelby Ueltschi,” the Barneveld Fire Department said.