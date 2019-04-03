File Image: People walk by the Oculus located at the World Trade Center. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

What to Know Foodies brace yourself – the Smorgasburg Food Market will return to the Financial District

The Port Authority announced the food festival will be a weekly fixture at World Trade Center Oculus Plaza each Friday

The weekly food festival will run from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday from April 12 through Oct. 25

Foodies brace yourself – the Smorgasburg Food Market will return to the Financial District this month.

The Port Authority announced Wednesday that a curated version of Smorgasburg’s world-class market will be a weekly fixture at the World Trade Center Oculus Plaza campus from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday from April 12 through Oct. 25.

Smorgasburg is the largest outdoor weekly food market in the United States. It was established in 2011 as a spinoff of Brooklyn Flea, and attracts 20,000 to 30,000 visitors a day to eat from 100 vendors at its Brooklyn markets in Williamsburg and Prospect Park in the spring and summer months, and thousands to its Sunday market in Downtown Los Angeles.

“We at Smorgasburg are humbled to return to the World Trade Center and to add to the fabric of such a storied site,” Smorgasburg co-founder Eric Demby said in a statement.

About 25 vendors will participate, offering a wide variety of food choices for those who work, live or visit the site.

The announcement comes after “a highly successful” three-day open-air food festival and community block party at the location last November, the Port Authority said.

“Every day there is innovative transformation taking place on the World Trade Center campus to provide an uplifting, inviting atmosphere for workers and those who live in the neighborhood,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said in a statement. “We’re pleased that Smorgasburg has committed to being part of the site’s revival and we welcome their weekly visits to the site as it continues to evolve into a family friendly destination.”