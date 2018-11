A small plane crashed into a ditch Saturday afternoon, shortly after taking off from a Jersey Shore airport, the FAA said.

The pilot was the only person on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said. When police arrived, the pilot was out of the aircraft and had very minor injuries, the Lower Township Police Department said.

The Mooney M206C aircraft departed from Cape May County Airport at 3:30 p.m., the FAA said. It then crashed into a ditch.

The FAA and NTSB were investigating.