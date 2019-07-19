Small Plane Carrying 4 Passengers Crashes in Hudson Valley After Reporting Running Low on Fuel - NBC New York
Small Plane Carrying 4 Passengers Crashes in Hudson Valley After Reporting Running Low on Fuel

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Authorities are responding to a plane crash near Hudson Valley Regional Airport.

    • The FAA said a Piper PA46 aircraft was approaching Runway 24 at Hudson Valley Regional Airport when it crashed less than one mile away

    • According to liveATC audio, aircraft was running low on fuel; 4 people were on board; Their condition is unknown

    Authorities are responding to a plane crash near Hudson Valley Regional Airport.

    The FAA said a Piper PA46 aircraft was approaching Runway 24 at Hudson Valley Regional Airport when it crashed less than one mile from the airport around 2:30 p.m.

    The Friday afternoon crash apparently took place in a wooded area, according to video and photos of the scene. 

    According to liveATC audio, the aircraft was attempting an emergency landing at Poughkeepsie after reporting it was running low on gas.

    The aircraft was carrying four people on board. Their condition is unknown at this time.

    The FAA is investigating.

    This is a developing story.

