Signal Problems in Manhattan Snarl B, D, F, M Lines at Rush Hour

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    At least four subway lines were badly snarled in the middle of rush hour Thursday morning after signal problems at 34th Street in Manhattan.

    As of 8:25 a.m. the MTA said there were "extensive delays" on the B, D, F and M lines after problems earlier in the morning, and on social media it recommended riders take another line if possible due to ongoing congestion. 

    At one point both the B and M had been suspended and the D and F had been rerouted. 

    Later, the No. 7 line had problems. As of 9 a.m., the MTA said Hudson Yards-bound 7 trains were ending at Times Square, Hunters Point Avenue and Queensboro Plaza because a train's brakes were activated at Times Square. 

    Service resumed before 9:30 a.m. 

