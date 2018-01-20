Stalker Pleases Himself in Front of 11-Year-Old Girl: Police

Police are searching for a man they say stalked an 11-year-old girl and then fondled himself in front of her at her apartment building in the Bronx. Wale Aliyu reports.

A man stalked a young girl then pleasured himself in front of her at multiple locations in her apartment building in the Bronx this week, the NYPD says.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Saturday. They said he’s in his 20s, wears glasses and has a goatee.

The 11-year-old girl was followed by the man into her Roberts Street building in the Pelham Bay neighborhood on Wednesday evening, police said.

Once inside the building, the man continued to follow her and pleasure himself at different locations in the building, including in an elevator she was on, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pacing around the lobby of the building in a green jacket.

The man never touched the girl and she was not physically hurt, police said.

Residents who heard about the disturbing incident said they want the man on the streets before he strikes again.

"He should be happy if the police catch him before the parents catch him," Julian Orvitz, of Pelham Bay, said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-57-PISTA.