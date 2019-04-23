New Sex Abuse Allegations Surface Against Boy Scouts of America - NBC New York
New Sex Abuse Allegations Surface Against Boy Scouts of America

An attorney claims the BSA has files of child abusers within their ranks, going back to the 1940s

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    New Boy Scouts of America Sex Abuse Allegations Surface

    The claims are alarming, not only because of the nature, but also the sheer number of them.

    What to Know

    • Alarming claims have surfaced against the Boy Scouts of America, accusing thousands of leaders of abuse

    • The allegations came to light and a group of alleged victims will hold a press conference in NY to speak out publicly, claiming a pattern

    • The BSA said in a statement that they 'care deeply about all victims of child sex abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed'

    Alarming new claims have surfaced against the Boy Scouts of America, accusing thousands of leaders of abuse.

    The allegations came to light Monday night and a group of alleged victims will hold a press conference in Tuesday morning New York to speak out publicly, claiming there is a pattern of sexual abuse within the scouting organization.

    The victims’ attorney, Jeff Anderson, called it a system of denial and cover-ups. He claims the BSA has files of child abusers within their ranks, going back to the 1940s.

    Anderson is alleging more than 7,000 abusers, with more than 100 in New York.

    “The lives of the survivors and their families have been shattered and destroyed in so many ways,” he said.

    Anderson plans to file multiple lawsuits against the Boy Scouts on behalf of the victims and demands the organization hand over their files, including names of those accused of abuse.

    The BSA told News 4 in a statement that they “care deeply about all victims of child sex abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting.”

