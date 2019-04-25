Scrap Metal Fire Sends Dark Smoke Billowing in Jersey City

A scrap metal fire is sending flames and dark smoke billowing into the air in Jersey City. Chopper 4 footage showed several workers trying to douse a raging fire at Sims Metal Management's scrap metal yard on Linden Avenue, along the New York Harbor Thursday evening. It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started. News 4 has reached out to Sims Metal Management for comment. An FDNY fire boat could be seen arriving at the scene around 5 p.m. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Thursday's fire isn't the first one that has broken out at the yard. In 2013, smoke from a hours-long blaze there could be seen as far away as Brooklyn.

