Scrap Metal Fire Sends Dark Smoke Billowing in Jersey City
Scrap Metal Fire Sends Dark Smoke Billowing in Jersey City

Chopper 4 footage showed workers trying to douse the fire at Sims Metal Management Thursday afternoon

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    A scrap metal fire is sending flames and dark smoke billowing into the air in Jersey City. 

    Chopper 4 footage showed several workers trying to douse a raging fire at Sims Metal Management's scrap metal yard on Linden Avenue, along the New York Harbor Thursday evening.

    It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started. News 4 has reached out to Sims Metal Management for comment.

    An FDNY fire boat could be seen arriving at the scene around 5 p.m. 

    Thursday's fire isn't the first one that has broken out at the yard. In 2013, smoke from a hours-long blaze there could be seen as far away as Brooklyn. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

