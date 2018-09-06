Several School Districts Closing Early Due to Excessive Heat

Several students ended up collapsing during gym class in a school in Northern New Jersey when they were overcome by Wednesday's heat.

Several school districts, mainly in New Jersey, are dismissing early Thursday as temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s across the tri-state with heat indexes reaching 100 degrees or more.

Fort Lee School District, Hackensack Public Schools, Morris Hills Regional School District, Netcong Public Schools, Hasbrouck Heights School District, Lodi Public Schools and Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools in New Jersey will close early because of the heat.

Jersey City Public Schools says the first day of school will be a half day session due to "extreme heat."

Dover High School in Morris County is closed Thursday because of mold. School officials tell News 4 that they believe school will resume on Friday.

Click here for the full list as of school closings and early dismissals as they come in in real-time.

On Wednesday, several students in New Jersey were overcome by the heat and collapsed in gym class.

Many school districts around the tri-state started the school year this week, but a late-summer heat wave has been wreaking havoc across the region.

The weather is supposed to be hot and humid for one more day Thursday before a strong cold front arriving later in the day brings some much needed relief.