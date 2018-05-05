School Bus Driver Tried to Rape 11-Year-Old Girl: Source

What to Know A school bus driver had a sexual encounter with an 11-year-old girl and was arrested when he tried to meet her again, a police source said

The 22-year-old driver was charged with two felonies, according to a police report

He drove a bus for Fox Lane Middle School

A Westchester school bus driver was arrested as he arrived to meet an 11-year-old girl for a sexual encounter, a police source said Saturday.

The 22-year-old bus driver for Fox Lane Middle School was arrested Friday night outside of an ice cream shop, the police source told NBC 4 New York.

He was charged with first-degree sex abuse and dissemination of indecent materials to a minor, according to a police report. Both charges are felonies.

The Bedford Police Department referred all calls to the Detectives' Bureau. A message left Saturday for one of the detectives wasn't immediately returned.

The police report said that officers interviewed the sixth-grade student and recovered explicit texts and photos from her phone between her and the driver.

There had been at least one previous sexual encounter, the report said.

The driver planned to meet the girl at midnight near an ice cream shop, but police were on the scene and arrested him when he arrived, the report said.

Officers seized more evidence from his vehicle, the report said.

Bedford Central School District Superintendent Christopher M. Manno said: "The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. We are not able to provide any comment, as any such matter would be the subject of a law enforcement investigation."



