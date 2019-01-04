Scabies Found in New York City Firehouse

What to Know One case of scabies was found at a Queens firehouse, prompting operations to move to another house while it is being cleaned, the FDNY says

The scabies found at the firehouse for Engine 320 involves one person is not an outbreak or infestation, the FDNY says

The firehouse has about 60 firefighters assigned

Scabies is a human skin condition caused by an infestation of tiny mites that burrow under the skin, according to the city's health department. Scabies infestation causes the skin to become irritated, itchy, and to develop a rash around the site of infestation. The rash results from an allergic reaction to the secretions of the mites. Scabies may be mistaken for psoriasis, eczema, rosacea, and other skin conditions with similar effects.