SUV Crashes Into Wall at Yonkers Parking Garage: Police

An SUV crashed into a wall at a parking lot at a Yonkers mall.

An SUV crashed into a wall at a parking garage at a Yonkers mall on Saturday, hurting all five people in the vehicle, police said.

The crash also threatened the stability of the parking garage, firefighters said. They were working to shore up the wall.

The Nissan Pathfinder drove into a boundary wall on the top level of the parking lot at the Cross County Square Mall, Yonkers police said.

The five people in the SUV suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious, police said. Assistant Fire Chief John Flynn said one person was critically injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Shoppers were asked to temporarily find other places to park.