SCSU Student Found Dead in Parking Garage: School Officials

A student was found dead in a Southern Connecticut State University parking garage on Sunday morning.

22-year-old Sean Gallo was found unresponsive in his car parked in the West Campus Parking Garage around 11 a.m., according to a SCSU spokesperson.

Gallo was a junior in his first semester at Southern after transferring from Naugatuck Valley Community College. He was a history major from Brookfield.

The exact cause of death is yet to be determined but university police said there was no evidence of foul play, according to the spokesperson.

"Our deepest sympathies are extended to Sean's family and friends on this untimely loss," SCSU President Joe Bertolino said in a statement.

Counseling services will be made available Monday in Engleman Hall Room B219. Students can also seek out residence life staff or the Dean of Students' office.