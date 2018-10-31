What to Know
A multi-vehicle accident shut down part of Route 3 in Clifton Wednesday; multiple injuries were reported
At least one vehicle appeared totally crushed under the belly of a tractor-trailer, which appeared to have collided with a box truck
The cab of the tractor-trailer appeared almost twisted off the rest of the vehicle and seemed as if it were facing in the opposite direction
Several people were hurt in a dramatic multi-vehicle crash involving at last one tractor-trailer on a New Jersey highway Wednesday, police say.
It's not clear exactly how many people were injured in the 11 a.m. crash on Route 3 westbound, near Route 21, in Clifton.
At least one vehicle appeared totally crushed under the belly of a tractor-trailer, which appeared to have collided with the back of a box truck.
The cab of the tractor-trailer appeared almost twisted off the rest of the vehicle and seemed as if it were facing in the wrong direction, sandwiched between the 18-wheeler and the box truck.
Emergency crews seemed focused on the cab of the box truck. Chopper 4 showed debris and glass littering the roadway, with traffic backups building.
Police say all but one of the westbound lanes of Route 3 were shut down in the area. A cause of the crash is under investigation.