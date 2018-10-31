All lanes of Route 3 Westbound shut down after a major accident involving two trucks and other vehicles in Clifton, New Jersey. Chopper 4 is over the scene with the latest.

What to Know A multi-vehicle accident shut down part of Route 3 in Clifton Wednesday; multiple injuries were reported

At least one vehicle appeared totally crushed under the belly of a tractor-trailer, which appeared to have collided with a box truck

The cab of the tractor-trailer appeared almost twisted off the rest of the vehicle and seemed as if it were facing in the opposite direction

Several people were hurt in a dramatic multi-vehicle crash involving at last one tractor-trailer on a New Jersey highway Wednesday, police say.

It's not clear exactly how many people were injured in the 11 a.m. crash on Route 3 westbound, near Route 21, in Clifton.

At least one vehicle appeared totally crushed under the belly of a tractor-trailer, which appeared to have collided with the back of a box truck.

The cab of the tractor-trailer appeared almost twisted off the rest of the vehicle and seemed as if it were facing in the wrong direction, sandwiched between the 18-wheeler and the box truck.

Emergency crews seemed focused on the cab of the box truck. Chopper 4 showed debris and glass littering the roadway, with traffic backups building.

Police say all but one of the westbound lanes of Route 3 were shut down in the area. A cause of the crash is under investigation.