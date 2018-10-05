Rink at Rockefeller Center Set to Open on Monday

Though the mercury in the thermometer might make you think otherwise -- it's time to sharpen those ice skates.

That's because the Rink at Rockefeller Center opens for the fall and winter season on Monday morning.

With highs hitting the upper 70s all next week, it may feel more like beach weather than skating season. But it won't stop Finish Olympic skater Kiira Korpi from hosting the first skate at the world-famous rink at 8:45 a.m.

In the next few months, it’s expected to bring in New Yorkers and tourists alike, eager to enjoy one of the city’s most popular holiday traditions.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center first opened on Christmas in 1936.