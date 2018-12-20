Masked Gunman Kills NJ Gas Station Clerk With Single Shot, Flees With Drawer of Cash: Officials - NBC New York
Masked Gunman Kills NJ Gas Station Clerk With Single Shot, Flees With Drawer of Cash: Officials

The shooter is still on the run, officials said at the scene

By Tracie Strahan

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A gas station clerk in New Jersey was shot dead after a gunman opened fire during a robbery early Thursday, officials say

    • The gunman is still on the run after the shots rang out at a Speedway gas station on Amboy Avenue in Edison

    • No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate

    A robbery turned deadly in New Jersey after a gunman opened fire inside a gas station, officials say. 

    The shooter, who is still on the run, shot a clerk behind the counter at a Speedway gas station on Amboy Avenue in Edison at around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities at the scene. The clerk died and the gunman fled the area, officials said. 

    The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Based on security camera footage, authorities believe the gunman is in his teens; he was last seen wearing a marron or dark red hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a mask. 

    Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey says the gunman stole a drawer full of an undisclosed amount of money and ran off after firing a single shot. 

    Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence at the gas station and investigators looking for clues. 

    No arrests have been made.

