Are you ever on the run when you realize you forgot something or suddenly become hungry? A new partnership between Uber and a startup has you covered.

The ride-hailing application announced it is teaming up with Cargo — a company that specializes in small consoles that almost work like a mini-vending machine.

Cargo offers Uber drivers free center-console boxes filled with items that riders can pay for right from their phones. The consoles are filled with snacks, earbuds and even phone chargers.

The partnership will launch in major cities, including New York City, Boston, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Atlanta and Dallas, Uber said in a statement, adding that the service is already available in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

According to Uber, the consoles will give drivers extra income, while also enhancing the rider experience.

Drivers can pick up a Cargo box at Uber's Greenlight Hubs, or service centers, according to Uber.