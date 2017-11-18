A child believed to be abducted by her mother from Rochester, New York--who does not have custody of her daughter--was found in San Diego Friday night.

Rene Stong, 32, was taken into custody at a Motel 6 in Little Italy. Her daughter, 5-year-old Laylani Ortiz, was also found safe.



According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), Stong picked up her daughter from school on Wednesday at around 4 p.m. NBC affiliate WHEC News 10 reported that Stong took the girl off the school bus, according to Laylani’s family, which she was not authorized to do.

When the girl didn’t come home from school, her family called the police. The RPD identified Stong as a possible suspect in the girl’s disappearance and thought she might return to her home in Rochester with the child.

That did not happen.

The girl’s family told WHEC News 10 that Stong took an Uber to Laylani’s school. After taking her off the bus Stong and the child took the Uber to the Greater Rochester International Airport (GRIA).

There, Stong bought plane tickets and left the state with Laylani, flying to Detroit and then San Diego Thursday morning. The RPD said an Amber Alert was not immediately issued in this case, as investigators did not believe Laylani was at risk of injury or death.

RPD investigators believed the mother and child are in Southern California. Officials were working with law enforcement agencies in the region to find them, including the FBI, Rochester officials told NBC 7.

The family told WHEC News 10 that United States Customs and Border Protection was aware of the abduction, in case Stong tried to cross the border from San Diego into Mexico. The family said the girl’s father was not involved, as he is currently serving time in a Florida jail.

NBC 7 has reached out to local law enforcement agencies earlier Friday. The San Diego Police Department and San Diego County Sheriff's Department are not involved in the investigation.

Officials with FBI San Diego confirmed the agency was assisting the RPD with the case.

Stong will be taken to the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility to await a possible extradition.