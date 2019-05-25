Body Found at Massapequa Preserve May Be MS-13 Victim: Cops

What to Know Human remains found buried in Massapequa Preserve on Friday may be those of an MS-13 gang victim, officials say.

Human remains found buried in Massapequa Preserve on Friday may be those of an MS-13 gang victim, officials say.

Detectives found the remains while they were excavating off a path in the preserve, Nassau County Detective Lieutenant Stephen Fitzpatrick said at a press conference Saturday morning.

The Medical Examiner will determine who the person was and how the person died, Fitzpatrick said.

“We do believe we know who this person is,” he said. “I will not reveal that at this time until DNA tests positive and tells us that that is in fact the person we suspect to be here.”

Investigators found the body of a young man murdered by MS-13 in the preserve back in 2017, according to Fitzpatrick.

During that probe, investigators learned a second victim could be buried there, he said.

The remains found on Friday were approximately 100 to 150 feet from the body found back in 2017, according to Fitzpatrick.

Police didn’t immediately release any additional information about the remains.