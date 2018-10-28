New Yorkers gathered in Union Square to show solidarity after a mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue. Rana Novini reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

What to Know Gov. Cuomo ordered heightened security at synagogues statewide after the massacre in Pittsburgh on Saturday

Local officials throughout the state also ordered stepped-up patrols for houses of worship

"We will protect you," Mayor De Blasio told the city's Jewish community

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Mayor Bill de Blasio and other leaders planned an interfaith gathering at an Upper East Side synagogue on Sunday in the wake of a mass shooting in Pittsburgh.

Eleven people were killed and six more were hurt when a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Saturday. The gunman allegedly shouted anti-Semitic remarks during the attack.

The interfaith gathering in New York City was planned at Temple Emanu-El on the Upper East Side at 2 p.m. with the Commission of Religious Leaders.

The Anti-Defamation League also planned to honor the lives lost in Pittsburgh at their Manhattan office at 4 p.m.

Hundreds gathered in Union Square on Saturday night to stand in solidarity with the victims and the Jewish-American community.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered state police to increase security around Jewish centers and houses of worship.

Local patrols including the NYPD, Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island, Passaic County in New Jersey, and the towns of Bridgeport, Clarkstown and South Brunswick also increased patrols at houses of worship.

The NYPD deployed heavy weapons teams, including members of the critical response command and the strategic response team, officials said, though there are no specific threats to the city.

Rabbi Arthur Schneier thanked law enforcement for the extra protection.

“I know that all New Yorkers stand with our brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh, and we pray for the freedom we have enjoyed in this blessed land,” he said.