Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A registered sex offender was arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a dog on Long Island, the Suffolk County SPCA said

    • Vincent Persico, 64, of Farmingdale, has been charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of sexual misconduct with a dog

    • The alleged incident happened in Melville on Sept. 13, according to the SPCA. The organization didn't elaborate on the allegations

    A registered sex offender was arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a dog on Long Island, the Suffolk County SPCA said.

    Vincent Persico, 64, of Farmingdale, has been charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of sexual misconduct with a dog for an incident that happened in Melville on Sept. 13, the SPCA said.

    The organization didn’t elaborate on the alleged incident.

    Persico, who is listed on the state’s sex offender registry as a Level 2 offender, was released on bail and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 27.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

