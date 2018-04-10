PATERSON, NJ - MAY 03: Television personality Jacqueline Laurita attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season two premiere at The Brownstone on May 3, 2010 in Paterson, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jacqueline Laurita

A former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reality show star says her young son with autism was kicked out of their local library when he began making noises that were "frowned upon."

Jacqueline Laurita, 47, posted video on Facebook Sunday of her 8-year-old son Nicholas at their library in Franklin Lakes. He's seen taking individual DVD cases from the shelf, tapping each one on the back two times as he examines the cover; he's also heard making verbal sounds in another video.

Laurita tells her son, "You gotta keep it down, Nick."

But the library staff asked them to leave, according to Laurita.

She wrote on Facebook, "Nicholas got kicked out of on his favorite sports (our PUBLIC library) this week. I guess non contexual vocals & tapping [twice] on the DVDs are frowned upon."

Laurita said her son had a "meltdown" as she struggled to get him to leave, and "not one person offered or tried to help, or even opened the door for us. They just watched me struggle to get him out... as asked."

"My heart hurt so bad for the both of us after I got him out of there," she wrote. "The day before he had such a great experience there. I wish everyone understood #Autism. Time to go back and educate them! Time for inclusion."

In a statement to NJ.com Monday, the library's board of trustees said, "Our policy of inclusion is demonstrated daily. Our staff has years of experience catering to patrons who are physically challenged, visual or hearing impaired, as well as special education students from our public school system, and developmentally delayed children and adults."

"No patron is ever asked to leave the library unless and until their actions are depriving other patrons of the ability to enjoy our services," the library's statement continued.

Nicholas' diagnosis of autism and its challenges on the family were featured on "Real Housewives" for several seasons. Laurita was a main cast member for several seasons, then left the show after the seventh season.