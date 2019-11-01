Man Arrested After Razor Blades Found in Candy Bags in Connecticut: Cops

Waterbury police arrested a 37-year-old man after at least two children found razor blades in their candy bags on Halloween Thursday night.

Officers responded to a home at 102 Horseshoe Drive after they received several reports about the razor blades, which were loose in the baskets and bags. The razors were not found in candy, police said.

Investigators determined the blades came from the same home on Horseshoe Drive.

The officers interviewed Jason Racz, who told them the razor blades accidentally spilled or were put into the bowl he used to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, according to police.

He did not give them a reason why the blades were handed out to children, police said.

A 3-year-old child at the home also had access to a box of razor blades, according to police.

Racz was arrested and had to be restrained as he was being escorted to the booking area, police said.

He is charged with risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, and interfering with an officer.

Racz was held on $250,000 bond.

No other reports of razors in candy bags were reported, but police are warning anyone who was trick-or-treating in the Horseshoe Drive area to check their candy carefully and report anything suspicious to police.