Rainy Monday Followed by Possible Thunderstorms on Election Day

Published 2 hours ago

    Grab those umbrellas and for a rainy Monday and a possibly stormy Election Day. 

    Showers are expected to move into the region during the Monday morning commute -- especially in New Jersey, Storm Team 4 says. The temperatures are expected to be in the 50s. 

    By the afternoon, the rain will likely be widespread over the tri-state with periods of steady or heavy rain possible, according to meteorologist Erica Grow. The evening should dry out a bit. 

    But on Tuesday, as voters head to the polls, the weather is expected to be unsettled with possible storms and highs in the 60s. 

    The day will likely start out dry with rain starting in the afternoon and thunderstorms possible in the evening. 

    Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in New York and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in New Jersey and Connecticut. 

