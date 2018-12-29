Rainy, Cloudy Weather Could Dampen New Year’s Eve Plans, Storm Team 4 Says - NBC New York
Not As Chilly Today

Not As Chilly Today

Rainy, Cloudy Weather Could Dampen New Year’s Eve Plans, Storm Team 4 Says

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    What to Know

    New Year’s Eve revelers may want to bring an umbrella with them if they’re planning to go out that evening.

    A storm system moving into the tri-state area on Monday afternoon could result in a cloudy, rainy New Year’s Eve, Storm Team 4 says.

    Rain is expected to start falling during the afternoon, but it's possible the wet weather could wind down before midnight, according to Storm Team 4. 

    This New Year's Eve is also expected to be one of the warmest on record — a change from last year's, which saw frigid temperatures. 

    Unfortunately for Times Square-goers, umbrellas won't be permitted in the area, so a rain jacket may have to suffice.

    The wet weather on Monday would follow a dry weekend. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, with some gusty winds, according to Storm Team 4. Temperatures are likely to fall into the 40s during the afternoon, and Saturday night could see a low of 32 degrees.

    Sunday will most likely see chilly but partly sunny weather, with a high of around 43 degrees.

