A wintry mix could be heading to the tri-state area Monday night, making Tuesday morning commutes in suburban areas a bit slick, Storm Team 4 says.

Sunday was expected to be dry and windy, with gusts moving at anywhere from 30 to 35 miles per hour and highs in the 40s, according to Storm Team 4.

Temperatures could drop to 25 degrees overnight on Sunday. Monday, meanwhile, is expected to be cloudy and cold, with a low of 34 degrees.

The mix of snow and rain will likely start after midnight Monday, with up to an inch of snow possible in the distant suburbs, Storm Team 4 says.

The tri-state saw a rainy Saturday, with above-freezing temperatures.