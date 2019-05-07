Cold Front May Trigger More Showers, Storms for PM Commute - NBC New York
Not As Chilly Today

Cold Front May Trigger More Showers, Storms for PM Commute

Track the rain below using the interactive radar

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    What to Know

    • A Tuesday evening cold front may trigger more showers and storms around the tri-state, Storm Team 4 says

    • Wednesday looks to be dry again, but cooler with temperatures in the mid-60s; evening showers threaten the region again on Thursday

    • It stays wet through Friday before the sunshine returns Saturday ahead of a few showers again on Mother’s Day

    After a much-needed sunny day around the tri-state on Monday, more rain and storms could be on the way for Tuesday.

    Highs on Tuesday will reach the low 70s in and around the Big Apple, but will stay in the 60s on Long Island, according to Storm Team 4. By the time the evening commute arrives, a cold front will begin to drag south into the Big Apple, triggering a few showers and storms to pop up.

    Those storms will begin to threaten the tri-state around 6 p.m.

    Wednesday looks to be dry again, but cooler with temperatures in the mid-60s. Evening showers threaten the region again on Thursday with highs only reaching the mid-50s, forecasters said.

    It stays wet through Friday before the sunshine returns Saturday ahead of a few showers on Mother’s Day.

