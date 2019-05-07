Cold Front May Trigger More Showers, Storms for PM Commute

What to Know A Tuesday evening cold front may trigger more showers and storms around the tri-state, Storm Team 4 says

Wednesday looks to be dry again, but cooler with temperatures in the mid-60s; evening showers threaten the region again on Thursday

It stays wet through Friday before the sunshine returns Saturday ahead of a few showers again on Mother’s Day

After a much-needed sunny day around the tri-state on Monday, more rain and storms could be on the way for Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday will reach the low 70s in and around the Big Apple, but will stay in the 60s on Long Island, according to Storm Team 4. By the time the evening commute arrives, a cold front will begin to drag south into the Big Apple, triggering a few showers and storms to pop up.

Track the rain below using the interactive radar.

Those storms will begin to threaten the tri-state around 6 p.m.

Wednesday looks to be dry again, but cooler with temperatures in the mid-60s. Evening showers threaten the region again on Thursday with highs only reaching the mid-50s, forecasters said.

It stays wet through Friday before the sunshine returns Saturday ahead of a few showers on Mother’s Day.

