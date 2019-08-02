R. Kelly to Appear in NYC Court on Sex Charges

Chopper 4 exclusively captured footage of Kelly's arrival at New Jersey's Teterboro Airport Thursday afternoon (watch above). The singer was charged in separate federal indictments in Chicago and New York earlier this month with a slate of sex crimes involving minors, including pornography and coercion. (Published Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019)

R&B singer R. Kelly is due in a New York City court Friday for an arraignment on charges he sexually abused women and girls.

The jailed Kelly was scheduled to appear at back-to-back hearings in federal court in Brooklyn, where he was expected to enter a not guilty plea and then seek bail. The hearings follow his arrest last month in a separate Chicago case accusing him of engaging in child pornography.

Kelly, 52, is charged in New York with exploiting five victims, identified only as "Jane Does." According to court papers, they include one he met at one of his concerts and another at a radio station where she was an intern.

The papers allege that Kelly arranged for some of the victims to meet him on the road for illegal sex. He had one victim travel in 2017 to a show on Long Island, where he had unprotected sex with her without telling her "he had contracted an infectious venereal disease" in violation of New York law, they say.

The singer is in a Brooklyn jail cell awaiting his court appearance Friday, after being flown from Chicago in handcuffs and a jumpsuit. He is facing racketeering charges, using his bodyguards and others to recruit young girls for sex. The I-Team's Jonathan Dienst reports. (Published Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019)

The singer arrived at New Jersey's Teterboro Airport Thursday afternoon. Wearing a tan prison shirt and orange shoes, the R&B star had his hands cuffed in front of him and shuffled along the tarmac as an officer escorted him by the arm to a waiting pickup truck.

Chopper 4 followed the caravan, sirens blaring, as it got onto the highway en route to Kelly's next holding facility, the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Kelly has been held without bail in Illinois since his arrest.

Lawyers for Kelly have asked a New York judge to grant him bail so he can better fight the charges as they also seek his release in Chicago. Defense papers label his accusers "disgruntled groupies."

The alleged victims "sought out Robert's attention, even fought each other for it, voluntarily contacted him, came to his shows, pined to be with him," the defense papers say. "Robert would spend his time and even become friends with and care about these groupies and fans who were dying to be with him."