5 People, Including 3 Infants, Stabbed at NYC Daycare: Cops - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

5 People, Including 3 Infants, Stabbed at NYC Daycare: Cops

A woman responsible is in custody, police said

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Broadcast Stream on A1

    At least six people, including three infants, have been stabbed at a Queens daycare, police say.

    The ages of the infants, two girls and a boy, were not clear, but one of the girls is in serious condition, according to police. Two other people, a man and a woman, were also stabbed just before 4 a.m. Friday. None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening, despite one of them being serioulsy hurt. 

    Police say a 52-year-old woman was found in the basement of the Flushing daycare center on 161st Street with her left wrist slashed that police said was self-inflicted. She is in police custody at an area hospital. 

    The man who was injured was stabbed in the leg and is the father to one of the children, although it wasn't clear whether his child was one of the infants stabbed. The woman hurt was a worker at the daycare, officials said. They are being treated at an area hospital. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Video from the scene shows ambulances and police on scene. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us