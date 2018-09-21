5 People, Including 3 Infants, Stabbed at NYC Daycare: Cops

At least six people, including three infants, have been stabbed at a Queens daycare, police say.

The ages of the infants, two girls and a boy, were not clear, but one of the girls is in serious condition, according to police. Two other people, a man and a woman, were also stabbed just before 4 a.m. Friday. None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening, despite one of them being serioulsy hurt.

Police say a 52-year-old woman was found in the basement of the Flushing daycare center on 161st Street with her left wrist slashed that police said was self-inflicted. She is in police custody at an area hospital.

The man who was injured was stabbed in the leg and is the father to one of the children, although it wasn't clear whether his child was one of the infants stabbed. The woman hurt was a worker at the daycare, officials said. They are being treated at an area hospital.

Video from the scene shows ambulances and police on scene.