What to Know A poor pup is in recovery after being found with burns on his body in an area known for dog fighting in New Jersey

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge says a good Samaritan last week discovered 3-month-old Tyler after a witness said two dogs were lit on fire

It's unknown what happened to the other dog; Anyone with information on what happened to the canine is asked to contact police

A poor pup is in recovery after being found with burns on his body in an area known for dog fighting in New Jersey, according to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.

The animal rescue says a good Samaritan last week discovered 3-month-old Tyler, who appears to be a Pit bull mix, after someone witnessed him and another dog being lit on fire by what could be a blowtorch. The individual tried to treat Tyler on their own but the wounds were too severe.

Tyler was brought to Oradell Animal Hospital on Monday, the rescue said. It's unknown what happened to the other dog.

"It is inconceivable that someone could do this to two living, breathing, feeling beings. Our hearts break knowing that Tyler was found critically injured and burned and his condition worsened before he was given relief," the Animal Refuge's Facebook post read.

Veterinarians had to cut away dead skin on the pup in order to treat his burns, according to the post, and Tyler will need extended hospital care for him to continue his recovery.

Anyone with information on what happened to the canine is asked to contact police.